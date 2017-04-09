Victory for the Mallards by Nicholas Waldron High school baseball team the Mallards kicked off the Junior Series with a victory last night. The delight of the crowd was echoed by the team, hopeful to bring Basswood its first title for over a decade.



“Yeah, this feels pretty special,” Mallards’ coach Logan Kincaid told us; “I mean, when I came to Basswood the town was thriving, but the sports scene? Yeah, not so much. You compare that to now… I mean, the past few years have been pretty tough on the kids here, but they really seem to have drawn strength from that struggle and come out on top. I truly could not be prouder to be their coach.”



The Mallards look forward to a lucky season, with excellent weather and hopefully few injuries. But luck only plays a small part of this picture. It’s been the Mallard’s hard work and dedication which has paid off, as their victory last night shows.



With his contract up for renewal, he was asked about his future with the team, Coach Kincaid replied by turning to the crowd and bellowing, “Y’all still want me?!”, causing them to rise, as one, in support. As Kincaid was lifted onto the shoulders of his cheering team, it certainly looked like his tenure as coach of the Mallards is all but confirmed for another season.

Letters to the editor To the Editor:



Like many of your readers, I was moved by Anna Miller's report on the local woman giving shelter to people fallen on hard times. It's heartening to see that solidarity is alive and well. I live on a modest income myself, but I would like to donate some clothes and non-perishables to the community. Where might I send them?



Pamela Serling

Basswood, WV

Night of the Vandal by C.W. Thomas A vandalism epidemic that has been plaguing Basswood was last night put to a dramatic halt by the Basswood P. D., who finally managed to catch a number of the culprits red-handed at the scene of the crime. The suspects were detained by officers as they began to deface an abandoned site, rumored to have been bought as part of a new redevelopment deal.



Officer Declan Stephenson told the Jungle: “We’ve had our ear to the ground on this one. A number of tip-offs from concerned residents meant that we had a little forewarning as to the time and location of the incident that took place last night. We were able to position several officers in the vicinity, and after that, it was a simple case of sitting and waiting. I can confirm that we have video evidence of the incident and that we were able to secure three suspects in police custody”. Police are appealing to anyone with further information to come forward.



Although the names of those arrested cannot be revealed at this current time, it’s encouraging to see our police department taking a firm stance against anti-social behavior. Our town may be facing its fair share of problems, but we can still send a firm message to those wishing to break the law: Basswood is not afraid of you.

