Lost on arrival

Dive into the Twin Mirror universe
and search for the mysterious owner of a lost phone...

6:59 am
You've just found this phone on the street, right outside
The Coal Miner's Haven, the local pub in Basswood, West Virginia.

Explore the phone, find the owner's name, and get in touch
with them to give it back.

Thanks! I had no idea where I left my phone. Last night is all a blur...
Thank you for returning it!

Watch
the trailer
6:59 AM
6:59 am Sunday, April 9, 2017

Find deals on hotels,
bed and breakfast and much more...

Password reminder

What was the first name of your boss at the Basswood Jungle?

Fair View Motel

Information

Low rates. Comfortable accommodations. Breakfast not included.

  • Check in : 10/11/2020
    Check out : 10/12/2020
  • 12, main street
    Basswood, West Virginia
  • +123 456789012
6:59 am Sunday, April 9, 2017
News? Server access Your recent purchase Punch you face Surprise for Sam Shame on you After the storm comes the calm

  • Nick May 8, 2015

    From: nwaldron@basswoodjungle.loa To: shiggs@basswoodjungle.loa

    Sam,

    I haven't heard from you since you left. I hope things are as OK as they can be.

    Just thought of something that might give you a chuckle: Dennis is experimenting with an online edition of the Basswood Jungle.

    We had a whopping 3 readers last week. Walter says digital won't take off here for another decade... still, if you miss us, we're just a couple of clicks away.

    Seriously though, call me.
    Nick

  • Dennis Gardner April 29, 2015

    From: dgardner@basswoodjungle.loa To: shiggs@basswoodjungle.loa

    Hey

    It looks like you're not coming back to the Jungle. Hard to be sure, as you left without saying goodbye to anyone. Your choice, but if you decide to turn your flounce into a permanent resignation, I’ll revoke your server access next week. Let me know. Or don’t. Dennis

  • Customer care April 20, 2015

    From: customercare@basswoodgems.loa To: shiggs@basswoodjungle.loa

  • Temp username April 17, 2015

    From: tempusername@sendit.loa To: shiggs@basswoodjungle.loa

    The mine's gonna close now how are we sposed to feed are families you say the company broke the law well I been a miner for 26 years rahter them than a piece of vermin like you!! Sprouting evil lies making hardworking peopel lose there jobs. how do you sleep at night??? Better not cross you I'llpunch your face

  • Tara Petersdorf April 16, 2015

    From: tpetersdorf@basswoodjungle.loa To: all_employees@basswoodjungle.loa

    Everyone, It's been a while since we last had a Basswood Jungle team lunch. And we all know Sam could use some cheering up. I think we should go for tacos on Friday. Don't say anything to him, though. Let's make it a surprise.

    Tara Petersdorf
    Office Administrator

  • tg3&qx April 14, 2015

    From: tg3&qx@anonmail.com To: shiggs@basswoodjungle.loa

    My Husband lost his job bceause of YOU! I got three kids i hope your proud of what you did!!

  • Walter Dotson April 13, 2015

    From: wdotson@basswoodjungle.loa To: shiggs@basswoodjungle.loa

    Samuel,

    Your article has clearly ruffled some feathers in Basswood and in the wider mining community. A week after it went to print, the phone is still ringing off the hook! And you've seen the pile of mail we get from readers every morning.

    But do not take the present upheaval too much to heart. Ruffling feathers is the hallmark of good reporting. You told the truth, and told it well. Always be proud of that.

    Now, if you need something to take your mind off things, I do have an assignment on that new recycling plant out of town. It’s yours any time you want it.

    Onwards and upwards, my boy.

    Walter

Coal Miner’s Haven 3.5

11:00am - 03:00am

A real mining town bar offering strong drinks, live music, and now free wifi for the young hip kids! The password is HAV3N.

  • Greg

    Simple bar popular with locals. Reasonable prices. Even has an old arcade machine!

  • Steve

    Beer's okay but don't expect much variety. And the pool table is crooked.

Cafe Americano 5

7:00pm - 6:00pm

Authentic Italian coffee in Basswood.

  • Claire

    Warm welcome and great breakfast. Family-friendly too (ask for the board games if the kiddies are restless!)

Cinema

Now Showing:

Peggy Pony & the Prancers 8:00pm, 10:00pm
Peggy Pony & the Prancers 4:00pm

Fair View Motel 3

Low rates. Comfortable accommodations. Breakfast not included.

  • Janice

    Clean rooms but checkout is savagely early.

Bug

Walter

WestCellTelecom

CheckInn.com

Chris

Mom

    • Sam, can you please call me back? Now? Please?

      April 3, 2017 9:14am

    • I really need to talk to you!!

      April 3, 2017 9:15am

    • Are you up, Muley?

      April 5, 2017 12:27am

    • Try to sleep now, Bug. It's late.

      April 5, 2017 12:28am

    • Don't you have school tomorrow?

      April 5, 2017 12:28am

    • I haven't been to school since

      April 5, 2017 12:29am

    • you know

      April 5, 2017 12:29am

    • Anyway, Walter says you're coming to the funeral tomorrow. Are you really?

      April 5, 2017 12:31am

    • You can stay at ours! Sleep on the couch!

      April 5, 2017 12:31am

    • I'll lend you Mr Unicorni! :)

      April 5, 2017 12:32am

    • Not sure about that. Don't think your mom's up for house guests.

      April 5, 2017 12:33am

    • But I'll see what I can do, okay?

      April 5, 2017 12:34am

    • Just booked my hotel. See you tomorrow, Bug.

      April 7, 2017 10:07am

    • Hey... You're gonna be at the wake. Right?

      April 8, 2017 6:03pm

    • you're really not going to show :(:(:( ? 

      April 8, 2017 6:59pm

    • Are you still coming?

      April 8, 2017 7:31pm

    • I really hope you can make the wake, it will be at the Haven. 

      April 8, 2017 7:34pm

    • Never be lost in the Mountain State! Enjoy our free offline maps even without data or internet connection!

      April 8, 2017 3:55pm

    • Thank you for using CheckInn.com! Your booking at Fair View Motel, Basswood, WV is confirmed for Sat April 8 2017 (one night). Contact us on the app if you need any assistance.

      April 7, 2017 9:57am

    • Hey, how about a beer between neighbors this Saturday?

      April 6, 2017 5:21pm

    • Ignore this message and the first round's on you!

      April 6, 2017 5:47pm

    • Sorry, can't. Something came up.

      April 6, 2017 5:48pm

    • Excuses!

      April 6, 2017 5:49pm

    • When was the last time you hung out with us?

      April 6, 2017 5:50pm

    • Sitting at home all the time aint good for you.

      April 6, 2017 5:51pm

    • Just been busy.

      April 6, 2017 5:52pm

    • Going out of state for a few days. Won't be back till late Sunday.

      April 6, 2017 5:52pm

    • Gotcha. Next time then. Yeah?

      April 6, 2017 5:53pm

    • Sam, could you pick up some groceries on your way home from the dentist?

      April 4, 2017 4:15pm

  • 1. Track 1 David Wingo
  • 2. Track 2 David Wingo
  • 3. Track 3 David Wingo

Basswood jungle

Sunday 9, April 2017 now online
© Basswood Jungle
00015

Basswood

Download - artwork Download - bar Download - Coffee 1 Download - Coffee 2 Download - Hub street Download - Jungle Basswood Download - Miner day Download - Vista

  • Storage 23% used

  • Battery 49% - should last until about 17:10

  • About phone Legal information

Network and Internet Wifi, mobile, data usage and hotspot

Accounts Mails and contact

System Update, language, backup

Sam Higgs

  • E-mail samhiggs@mail.com

Your system is up to date

Weather

Basswood West Virginia

Sunday

  • Rain
  • 52°F
  • 80%
  • 9 m/h
  • Mon. 10
    Cloud 54° F 42° F
  • Tue. 11
    Rain 47° F 38° F
  • Wed. 12
    Rain 52° F 41° F
  • Thu. 13
    Cloud 52° F 40° F
  • Fri. 14
    Cloud 52° F 39° F

Basswood jungle

Sunday 9, April 2017 now online

Victory for the Mallards

by Nicholas Waldron

High school baseball team the Mallards kicked off the Junior Series with a victory last night. The delight of the crowd was echoed by the team, hopeful to bring Basswood its first title for over a decade.

“Yeah, this feels pretty special,” Mallards’ coach Logan Kincaid told us; “I mean, when I came to Basswood the town was thriving, but the sports scene? Yeah, not so much. You compare that to now… I mean, the past few years have been pretty tough on the kids here, but they really seem to have drawn strength from that struggle and come out on top. I truly could not be prouder to be their coach.”

The Mallards look forward to a lucky season, with excellent weather and hopefully few injuries. But luck only plays a small part of this picture. It’s been the Mallard’s hard work and dedication which has paid off, as their victory last night shows.

With his contract up for renewal, he was asked about his future with the team, Coach Kincaid replied by turning to the crowd and bellowing, “Y’all still want me?!”, causing them to rise, as one, in support. As Kincaid was lifted onto the shoulders of his cheering team, it certainly looked like his tenure as coach of the Mallards is all but confirmed for another season.

Miner's Day is back

Letters to the editor

To the Editor:

Like many of your readers, I was moved by Anna Miller's report on the local woman giving shelter to people fallen on hard times. It's heartening to see that solidarity is alive and well. I live on a modest income myself, but I would like to donate some clothes and non-perishables to the community. Where might I send them?

Pamela Serling
Basswood, WV

Night of the Vandal

by C.W. Thomas

A vandalism epidemic that has been plaguing Basswood was last night put to a dramatic halt by the Basswood P. D., who finally managed to catch a number of the culprits red-handed at the scene of the crime. The suspects were detained by officers as they began to deface an abandoned site, rumored to have been bought as part of a new redevelopment deal.

Officer Declan Stephenson told the Jungle: “We’ve had our ear to the ground on this one. A number of tip-offs from concerned residents meant that we had a little forewarning as to the time and location of the incident that took place last night. We were able to position several officers in the vicinity, and after that, it was a simple case of sitting and waiting. I can confirm that we have video evidence of the incident and that we were able to secure three suspects in police custody”. Police are appealing to anyone with further information to come forward.

Although the names of those arrested cannot be revealed at this current time, it’s encouraging to see our police department taking a firm stance against anti-social behavior. Our town may be facing its fair share of problems, but we can still send a firm message to those wishing to break the law: Basswood is not afraid of you.

In the Movies this week

Feel like going to the cinema?
Take a look at the latest releases and remastered movies playing at Basswood Cinema this week!

Now Showing:

Peggy Pony & the Prancers8:00pm, 10:00pm
Peggy Pony & the Prancers4:00pm

Local Legend Honored Today

by Walter Dotson

Earlier this week, Nicholas Waldron, Nick as we used to call him, passed away in a tragic car accident. Long-time readers will no doubt recognize his name



Fair View Motel

+123 456789012

Basswood